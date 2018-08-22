Hsinchu school washroom renovations nearly finished

By Hung Mei-hsiu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A project launched two years ago to renovate washrooms in several Hsinchu schools is nearly complete, winning praise from students.

The project, funded by the central and city governments, cost NT$30 million (US$976,245) and once finished, is to see the renovation of 56 washrooms at 12 elementary and junior-high schools in the city.

There are 46 elementary and junior-high schools in the city and the local government could not afford to restore all of their facilities, Hsinchu Department of Education Director Lee Fang-ling (李芳齡) said.

Facilities in some schools were in such a bad shape that students complained of flooding, as well as poor lighting and ventilation, while many students avoided using the washrooms altogether, Lee said.

The city secured funding from the central government two years ago, she said, adding that students have said they are happy to finally be able to use the washrooms.

Work is finished at most of the larger schools, including Hsinchu, Dong Yuan and Shuiyuan elementary schools, as well as Hulin, Sanmin and Guang Wu junior-high schools, Lee said.

Only facilities at Tung Men Elementary School, Chien Hwa Junior High School and Yusian Junior High School are still undergoing renovation, she said, adding that all work would be completed by the end of the year.

Most of the schools were established several decades ago and it was the first time that their washrooms were renovated, Lee said.

As an example she cited Shuiyuan Elementary School, which was established in 1968, but is housed in a building that was used as a public school during the Japanese colonial era.

Renovators have made functional improvements, such as improving the air flow, installing new toilets and sinks and adding aesthetic elements, Lee said.

They used a colorful mosaic pattern for the walls and tiles, giving them a modern look, she said.

School principal Ho Hsin-wei (何信煒) said teachers would incorporate washroom etiquette into their curriculum for younger students to ensure that they keep the washrooms clean.

Sixth grader Tseng Shih-ting (曾詩婷) said the washroom at the school used to smell so bad that she would “hold it in” until she went home, making it difficult to focus on her classes.

The new washrooms are very clean and beautiful, she added.