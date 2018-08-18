Police arrest man for alleged online e-liquid selling

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taichung police yesterday arrested a 26-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) for allegedly selling e-liquid, which is used in electronic cigarettes.

Law enforcement officials said e-liquid, which is used to produce vapor in electronic vaporizers, is a controlled substance in Taiwan.

Prosecutors said they had search warrants for the Third Special Police Corps, public health agencies and local police to raid a warehouse rented by Chen in Taichung this week.

Police Captain Tseng Jung-tai (曾榮泰), who heads the First Squadron of the Third Special Police Corps, said 865 bottles of e-liquid, 89 e-cigarettes and 447 e-cigarette cartridges with battery-powered vaporizing chambers were seized.

Police also confiscated a notebook computer, three bankbooks and a car, which they said Chen likely used in connection with the online sale of the items.

Officials said Chen allegedly made about NT$9 million (US$292,189) selling e-cigarette-related products over the past two years.

Tseng said that Chen — who was released after posting bail of NT$1 million — would be charged over breaches of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法).

“Because e-liquid contains nicotine and other controlled substances that are prohibited by the act, their manufacture, import, export and sale is prohibited,” Tseng said.

People found guilty of breaking the law face a maximum of seven years in prison, he said.