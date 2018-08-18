Airport to get bag drop-off kiosks

Staff writer, with CNA

Taoyuan International Airport is to launch time-saving baggage drop-off services that have proven popular around the world, Taoyuan International Airport Corp president Hsiao Ting-ko (蕭登科) said yesterday.

There are to be 13 kiosks installed in Terminal 2 of the nation’s main gateway, Hsiao said.

From early October to the end of the year, the machines are to operate continuously to offer passengers more convenience, he said.

Sun Hong-bin (孫宏彬), head of the airport company’s maintenance department, said the baggage system would help travelers cut waiting times at check-in counters.

The system — along with online check-ins, which are already in place — would allow travelers to complete check-in procedures about four hours before their flight takes off, giving them “more time to spend at VIP lounges or in duty-free stores,” Sun said.

So far, China Airlines, Mandarin Airlines, EVA Airways and Uni Air, as well as foreign carriers Cathay Pacific and AirAsia, have signed up to participate in the baggage drop-off system, Sun said.

Sun said the airport company might increase baggage drop-off kiosks at Terminal 2 depending on demand and would also assess the feasibility of installing such equipment at Terminal 1.

As for Terminal 3, which is under construction, the drop-off system would be part of its standard equipment, he said.

Baggage drop-off services are already available on the Taoyuan Airport MRT line, with six kiosks at Taipei Main Station.