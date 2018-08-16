KMT defers motion to expel Lin Wei-chou, raising questions about parity

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday deferred a proposal to expel KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲), who has incurred the party’s ire for running without its approval for Hsinchu County commissioner.

The KMT Party Disciplinary Committee on Aug. 3 voted to strip Lin of party membership and was widely expected to formalize his discharge by submitting a motion at the KMT Central Standing Committee’s meeting yesterday.

The apparent leniency surprised KMT watchers, as the Central Standing Committee did expel seven other party members.

Moreover, the KMT on July 4 had expelled former Penghu chapter chairman Cheng Ching-fa (鄭清發), who had also announced that he was leaving the party to run for Penghu County commissioner.

A party insider who requested not to be named said that the KMT is extending an olive branch, hoping that Lin would reconcile with the party before the registration day for candidates on Aug. 27.

When asked to explain the party’s different treatment of Lin and Cheng, KMT spokesman Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) declined to respond, saying he could not answer the question until the party informs him of the reason.

Later, Hung issued a brief statement saying that the Penghu and Hsinchu chapters did not use the same procedures in initiating the expulsions of Cheng and Lin.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee acting director-general Tang Te-ming (唐德明) said that while the motions to expel party members were the same, the party has elected to deal with the cases in several stages.

However, the Party Disciplinary Committee had almost always presented all expulsion motions against party members to the Central Standing Committee at once and the procedure Tang described appeared to be unprecedented in the party’s history.