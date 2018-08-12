FIFA officials set to oversee CTFA meeting by video

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) is to hold a video conference with FIFA officials on Tuesday to set rules for the group’s chairperson and board member elections, it said.

Representatives from all sides have agreed on a date, CTFA secretary-general Chen Wei-jen (陳威任) said earlier this week, adding that he did not expect a boycott.

Two groups have been embroiled in a fight for control of the association, with those supporting chairman Lin Yung-cheng (林湧成) battling those wanting former chairman Chou I-jen (邱義仁) to regain control of the body.

The association was to hold elections in December last year, but postponed them due to disagreements between the two factions about the criteria CTFA members must fulfill to vote.

CTFA deputy chairman Kung Yuan-kao (龔元高) said that he and other association members asked FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation to send delegations to Tuesday’s meeting.

FIFA and the confederation agreed to work with the association to resolve the conflict, but due to timing and other issues, they could not send representatives, Kung said, adding that they agreed to oversee the proceedings though video.

A self-titled “reform group” composed of Kung, board member Liu Fu-tsai (劉福財) — who served as interim chairman in 2015 — and other officials and members said they support Chou because they aim to change the association’s power structure.

“We are pushing to get the process moving, to make progress instead of letting CTFA become lethargic and lag behind the nation’s other sports bodies,” Kung said. “The chairman has exceeded his term by more than eight months.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, participants are to verify regulations, decide on voting eligibility rules, establish an election committee and set a date for a members’ congress, an association official said.

If all goes smoothly, the election could be held next month, they added.