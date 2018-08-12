Dog portraitist exhibits at Kaohsiung Pets Show

By Chang Chung-yi and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Kaohsiung Pets Show — a trade show for pet products — is exhibiting 15 animal portraits by artist Chiang Fang-wen (蔣芳雯).

In the exhibition titled “Wait” (等), Chiang depicts the different facial expressions of dogs waiting for their owners.

Chiang uses blotting and rubbing techniques in her more than 100 paintings, she said.

Her most memorable portrait is one she created for a friend, incorporating the ashes of their deceased dog in the ink, she said, adding that it was as if the dog’s soul had entered the painting and it had come back to life.

Pets are like family, so there are many business opportunities, Kaohsiung Pet Association director Pang Chih-peng (龐志鵬) said.

For example, some types of pet food focus on protecting hair color, protecting pets’ health, preventing skin conditions, or protecting eyes or joints, he said, adding that there are also organic and hypoallergenic pet foods.

There are almost as many types of pet food as there are supplements for humans, Pang said.

The show would have about 200 booths and expects nearly 60,000 visitors this year, he said.

The show began on Friday at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center and ends tomorrow.

Local media reported that NT$50 billion (US$1.63 billion) is spent on pets in Taiwan each year, including on food, toys, grooming and medical services.