Minister named on digital governance most influential list

Staff writer, with CNA

Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) was on Wednesday named one of the world’s 100 most influential people in digital government in a list published by global public policy think tank Apolitical.

The think tank’s list is the first of its kind to show the international spread of innovative work in the field of digital governance and includes people from every continent, the Apolitical Web site said.

Those listed were nominated by more than 100 expert contributors, including experts on digital government, academics and public servants, the Web site said, adding that the final selection was reviewed by independent experts from around the world.

Information published with the list identified Tang as a software developer and former entrepreneur who dropped out of school at the age of 12 to focus on coding and founded a search engine company before the age of 15.

By devising and implementing a strategy to create a “digital Taiwan,” Tang is helping the nation become an “Asian Silicon Valley,” the Web site said.

Tang, who was titled “Minister for Digital, Taiwan” on the list, said that civil society and all levels of the government have achieved much to be proud of in the field of digital governance.

Taiwan’s experience and knowledge have also become an important source of information for the nation to share with the international community, Tang said.

For the first time, the concept of digital governance was also included as part of the nation’s diplomatic policy this year, Tang said, adding that this indicates its growing significance.

This honor “encourages us to do even better in the future,” Tang said.