Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

NATIONAL DEFENSE

Chinese drills monitored

With China to stage military drills in the Yellow Sea, the Ministry of National Defense yesterday said that all military movements in the area have been closely monitored to safeguard Taiwan’s safety. “The military has been monitoring and will continue to monitor all deployments of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in that area and in the waters and skies near Taiwan,” the ministry said in a statement. “The military is in full control of the situation in the areas around Taiwan and is ready to respond to any contingencies to ensure the safety of Taiwan and the region,” it said. It urged the public to remain calm and not panic over what it described as intentional intimidation. China earlier in the day said that it would stage naval military drills off Qingdao on the Shandong Peninsula in the Yellow Sea from 6pm yesterday to 6pm on Monday. The announcement came as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is to depart on a nine-day visit to Paraguay and Belize tomorrow.

ECONOMY

Middle-aged work more

The nation’s labor force participation rate for people aged 45 to 64 was 62.82 percent last year, up 0.4 percent from 2016, Ministry of Labor data showed. Last year, about 6.95 million people in Taiwan were between the ages of 45 and 65, with about 4.366 million in the workforce, representing an increase of 46,000 people from 2016. According to the ministry’s July report, the labor force participation rate for that age group in the US last year was about 72 percent, while in South Korea and Japan, it was 75 percent and 81 percent, respectively. In Taiwan, the rate for males was 75.63 percent, higher than the 50.57 percent female labor force participation rate. However, it was the first time that the rate for older women exceeded 50 percent, the ministry said.

MUSIC

Taipei prepares for festival

The annual Sounds From the River Festival, to be held in Taipei’s historic Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area this month, is to feature water curtain shows and live music performances, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said. The festival is to start on Aug. 17 and run through Aug. 19, with a 60-second water curtain show and a fireworks display on Aug. 18 that is to last 5 minutes and 20 seconds, the department said. The length of the fireworks is significant, as the Chinese pronunciation of 5-2-0 sounds like “I love you,” it said. The festival is also to feature food and drinks from around the world, including kiln-baked pizzas and Cuban sandwiches, the department said.

ENVIRONMENT

Event cleans Yanliao Beach

More than 100 former and active alternative military personnel cleared trash from New Taipei City’s Yanliao Beach (鹽寮海灘) yesterday as part of an activity organized by the city’s Department of Civil Affairs. The event in the city’s Gongliao District (貢寮) was to raise public awareness about the coastal environment and the problem of marine debris. Volunteer Wang Li-ying (王立穎) said that he wanted to contribute his time to help preserve marine life and a clean beach environment. Wang, who completed his alternative military service, said that he learned about the activity from an old military colleague who is working at the city’s Legal Affairs Department. The 20 large sacks of garbage collected yesterday included discarded fishing nets, garbage bags and plastic bottles, all of which are hazardous to marine life, the department said.