Applications open to have wedding by Alishan tree

By Hsia Yu-hsin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Alishan National Scenic Area Administration on Thursday began accepting applications for a maximum of 12 couples to hold wedding ceremonies under the Alishan Sacred Tree.

Alishan’s scenery is unique and the idea of strolling in the woods surrounded by clouds, as well as the clear night sky, is the most attractive factor for couples, the administration said.

The ceremonies are to be held on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, and are available for couples planning to be married within a year, or married couples who are celebrating anniversaries, administration director Ma Hui-ta (馬惠達) said.

The office has set up ceremonies for many couples and the program is highly sought after due to its limited spots, Tourism Bureau Deputy Director Chang Hsi-tsung (張錫聰) said.

More than 4,500 people are expected to visit the park on each day there are ceremonies, Chang said.

The park has been running the program for 12 years, including this year, Chang said.

Aside from holding the ceremonies under the tree, a wedding photography competition is also being hosted, the administration said.

The winner of the competition is to get NT$60,000, it said.

There are also packages available for couples to travel elsewhere in the region, it added.

In collaboration with local businesses, a two-day, one-night tour of the region is available after the ceremony, the administration said.

The tour includes tea sampling, as well as afternoon tea stops, it said.