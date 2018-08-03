Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

New envoy for Eswatini

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that it would send a new ambassador to Eswatini later this month to fill the vacancy left by Thomas Chen (陳經銓), who returned to Taiwan last month because of health issues. Jeremy Liang (梁洪昇), head of the ministry’s Department of Protocol, is to assume the post later this month, Department of West Asia and African Affairs Deputy Director-General Grace Lo (羅靜如) said. Chen was found seriously ill in his office on June 22. He was taken to a hospital in South Africa for treatment, before being sent back to an Eswatini hospital on June 29. After recovering, he returned to Taipei last month, where he remains hospitalized, Lo said. Former ministry secretary-general Tsai Ming-yaw (蔡明耀) has been serving as special envoy in Chen’s absence.

HEALTH

Local dengue case in Taipei

The Taipei Department of Health yesterday confirmed the city’s first indigenous case of dengue fever this year. A woman, from Wenshan District (文山), began suffering from a fever and diarrhea on Sunday. She sought medical treatment the following day and was later diagnosed with dengue fever and hospitalized. The woman had not traveled abroad in the past 12 months, but had visited an area in New Taipei City where dengue fever had been reported, the department said. Local health authorities have inspected the 488 families who live in the same building as the woman, but found no other people with similar symptoms. They have also investigated the density of vector mosquitoes in places where the woman had stayed for more than two hours, as well as neighboring areas within 100m, with the hope of finding the source of infection. Taipei Zoo and Xiangshan area have been disinfected because the woman had stayed there for more than two hours during the incubation period, they added.

EDUCATION

New permit plan for students

Chinese students registered at Taiwanese universities would be able to apply online for multiple entry/exit permits on their own, instead of through their schools, starting on Sept. 1, the National Immigration Agency said yesterday. It would take about two working days for the students to receive their permits if all the required documents are submitted, it said. Students from China, Hong Kong and Macau would also be allowed to apply for permit extensions, as well as to update their statuses online when transferring schools or pursuing a higher degree at another university, it said. The new system, which is on trial, would be available shortly for them to apply for the documents needed to study in Taiwan, it said.

FOREIGN RELATIONS

German envoy begins job

German Institute Taipei Director-General Thomas Prinz officially assumed office on Monday, his office announced. “I look forward to cooperating with our Taiwanese and foreign partners, as well as with the other German organizations in Taiwan,” Prinz was quoted as saying in a statement posted on the institute’s Web site. He replaced Martin Eberts, who left Taipei last week after four years as head of the institute. Prinz, who is expected to serve for at least four years in Taipei , was ambassador to Bangladesh from 2015 to last year. Born in 1959 in Wetzlar, Germany, he received a doctorate from the University of Heidelberg’s South Asia Institute.