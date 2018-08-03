Tsai promises stable power supply

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday rejected the argument that Taiwan should continue to use nuclear energy until the renewable energy industry matures, saying that Taiwan would not face power shortages as it transitions away from nuclear power.

Some supporters of nuclear power have expressed doubt as to whether renewable energy would become a viable alternative source and have advocated the continued use of nuclear power, Tsai said.

Addressing an international forum on new energy, she called the argument “specious” and “outworn” compared with advanced concepts in energy development.

“After 2025, when Taiwan has no nuclear-generated power in its energy mix, we will not encounter any electricity supply problems,” the president said.

Under the administration’s plan, 20 percent of the nation’s power is to be supplied from green sources, mainly solar and wind; 30 percent by coal-fired power plants; and half by liquefied natural gas-fired generators, by 2025.

Tsai’s remarks came after former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and former premier Jiang Yi-huah (江宜樺) on Tuesday urged the public to support two referendum petitions that seek to reject Tsai’s policy of decommissioning the nation’s nuclear reactors by 2025.

The new global trend is to curtail carbon emissions, rather than phasing out nuclear energy, Ma told a news conference in Taipei.

Ma later signed a referendum petition that asks: “Do you agree to scrap Article 95 of the Electricity Act (電業法) that stipulates that all of the nation’s nuclear facilities should be phased out by 2025?”

Jiang signed another referendum petition that asks: “Do you agree to start the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant and allow it to be commercially operational?”

The unfinished plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) was officially mothballed on July 1, 2015.

“Shuttering the plant does not mean scrapping it,” Ma said, adding that its construction was only suspended.

His administration had made the decision under great public pressure following Japan’s Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster in March 2011, but global opposition to nuclear power has eased, he said, adding that even Japan is planning to restart nuclear facilities.

The new trend is not to phase out nuclear energy, but to reduce carbon emissions as much as possible, he said.

Since the nationwide power outage on Aug. 15 last year, people have lost confidence in the administration’s nuclear-free policy, Ma said.

The Democratic Progressive Party’s promise to generate 20 percent of the nation’s electricity from renewable sources is doomed to fail, given that the ratio of renewable power last year was only about 4.9 percent of the total, Jiang said.

The party’s hurried decision to phase out nuclear power would lead to more power outages, air pollution and ecological destruction due to the construction of more energy facilities, Jiang added.

The referendum proposals have garnered 25,000 signatures since the campaign began last month.

The initiators plan to collect 300,000 by the end of this month, as at least 281,745 signatures are required for a proposed referendum to pass the second stage.