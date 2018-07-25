NCCU chooses professor of law as new president

Staff writer, with CNA

National Chengchi University (NCCU) College of Law professor Kuo Ming-cheng (郭明政) has been chosen to become university president, the school announced on Sunday.

The school’s President Selection Committee said it voted for Kuo over the two other finalists — College of Communication dean Lin Yuan-huei (林元輝) and Department of Computer Sciences professor Li Tsai-yen (李蔡彥) — after considering their governance strategies.

A report on the vote will be sent to the Ministry of Education as soon as possible so the ministry can approve the vote, committee spokesperson Chen Chih-hui (陳志輝) said.

Kuo, who graduated from the school’s law department, received his doctorate from the University of Munich in Germany, the College of Law’s Web site shows.

He was previously dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Kainan University and of NCCU’s College of Law.

Kuo said that a university’s main task is to cultivate talent, and that social contribution is its most important indicator of success.

NCCU must promote globalization and encourage its students to go abroad, he said, adding that it must also cooperate with the government, enterprises and all sectors to develop human resources.

The university has been searching for a president since president Edward Chow (周行一) last year announced that he would not seek a new term when his current term expires in November.

A news release on March 9 called on interested applicants to submit their applications to the committee by April 30.

Kuo is to begin his four-year term on Nov. 16, the school said.