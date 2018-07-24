FEATURE: Expert urges continued research of methane hydrates

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The nation should continue funding exploration projects for methane hydrates to maintain its “strategic considerations,” said National Taiwan University (NTU) professor of oceanography Liu Char-shine (劉家瑄), who in October is to work with German researchers in a drilling expedition for the compound near Taiwan.

While the nation promotes energy transformation by encouraging investments in solar and wind-power installations, research on alternative sources of energy, such as methane hydrates, receive less public attention. That changed somewhat last month when a team of Taiwanese and French researchers extracted methane ice off the southwestern coast.

Methane hydrates, also known as “combustible ice,” are ice-like solids mainly composed of methane molecules surrounded by a cage of water molecules.

Deposits can be found below the seafloor where the water depth is greater than 300m on continental margins, in regions with permanently frozen ground, or permafrost, and in some glaciers, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said in March in a news release explaining its research.

While methane hydrates are believed to be a potential source of energy, their volumes and locations, as well as their potential effect on climate change, are unsolved questions for scientists, the USGS said.

In March 2013, Japan achieved the world’s first gas extraction from methane hydrate deposits, with the deposits under the seabed off the coast of Aichi Prefecture.

China in May last year extracted gas from underwater methane deposits in a disputed area of the South China Sea. At the end of April, it dispatched two research submersibles to explore methane hydrates in a northern part of the South China Sea, an article by The Diplomat said on June 2, raising concerns over whether the resource would become “a critical factor in Asia’s regional security.”

On July 2, China’s Guangzhou Port Authority announced it would build a research base for methane hydrates and expects the construction of the facilities to be finished by 2021, according to Chinese media reports.

In comparison, Taiwan’s exploration for the resource might be suspended with the second-phase National Energy Program (NEP-II) — a cross-agency platform for energy research projects — drawing to an end this year.

Following last month’s extraction, the government should spend at least three more years producing a complete report detailing the locations and amount of methane reserves in its waters, which would be good for “strategic considerations,” Liu said in an interview with the Taipei Times.

Given most of the nation’s energy sources are imported, it should continue research and development of methane hydrates, in case fuel imports are blocked in a potential cross-strait conflict, he said.

Although there is a long way to go before methane hydrates would become fully commercialized, the government should secure sufficient information about them before putting an end to studies, so scientists would know where to start drilling when economic conditions allow, he said.

The methane hydrate deposits off the coast of southwestern and southern Taiwan amount to 1,578.2 billion cubic meters, according to estimates by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Central Geological Survey (CGS), which has been surveying the resource near Taiwan since 2001.