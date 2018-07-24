On-time rate at Taoyuan airport declines to 77.87%

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The on-time rate for flights at the nation’s largest international airport dropped to less than 80 percent last month due to late arrivals, a report released by the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) showed.

Last month was the first time in six months that Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s on-time rate was lower than 80 percent.

The airport’s on-time rate went from 92.44 percent in January and 90.27 percent in February to 83.28 percent in March due to the definition of an on-time flight being changed that month, the administration said, adding that it now defines an on-time flight as one that arrives or departs within 15 minutes of the scheduled time, instead of within 30 minutes.

Taoyuan airport kept its overall on-time rate at 82.81 percent in April and 85.59 percent in May, before it dropped by 7.72 percentage points last month to 77.87 percent, administration data showed.

The airport’s on-time rate for international flights decreased from 86.73 percent in May to 77.88 percent last month, while its rate for cross-strait flights decreased from 81.33 percent in May to 77.82 percent last month, the data showed.

Delayed departures were mostly due — in 44.95 percent of the cases — to the flights having arrived late, Taoyuan International Airport Corp said.

The airport company said that 18.45 percent of the delayed flights were caused by air traffic control and 18.2 percent by changes in an airline’s flight schedule.

Delays at Taoyuan airport have almost nothing to do with the configuration of the taxiways, it added.

Malindo Air had an on-time rate of 26.67 percent at Taoyuan airport last month, with 22 of 30 flights arriving or departing with a delay of more than 15 minutes, the data showed.

The airline often has delayed departures because its flights arrive behind schedule, it said.

Emirates and T’way Air of South Korea had on-time rates of 100 percent last month, the data showed.