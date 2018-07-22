Home / Taiwan News
IDF brakes fail at landing, none hurt

Staff writer, with CNA

An Indigenous Defense Fighter is parked at an air base on Sept. 21 last year.

Photo: Aaron Tu, Taipei Times

One of the nation’s Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) jets yesterday skidded off the runway when its brakes failed during a landing at Tainan Air Force Base, the Air Force Command Headquarters said. No one was injured.

The incident occurred at 9:38am when the jet was returning from a routine mission, the air force said in a statement.

The aircraft’s brakes failed when it touched down and it skidded off the runway, blowing out a tire on the left side, it added.

The pilot observed standard emergency procedures and neither he nor anyone else on board was injured, it said, adding that the plane was only slightly damaged.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known and is being investigated, the air force said.

In an incident on Nov. 21 last year during a rehearsal on the eve of the Hsinchu Air Force Base’s opening day to the public, an unknown object — allegedly a pigeon — was sucked into the turbines of an IDF causing smoke, but the pilot was able to make a safe landing.

The IDF is a multi-role fighter jet developed and manufactured by Aerospace Industrial Development Corp in Taichung.

Additional reporting by Lo Tien-pin

