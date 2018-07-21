Lawmaker thanks US legislators for supporting Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Yu Wan-ju (余宛如), part of a delegation of Taiwanese lawmakers visiting the US, yesterday thanked her US counterparts for supporting Taiwan.

“Many thanks to those US lawmakers who have said that they will not allow Taiwan to become a pawn in US-China relations and that they will take Taiwan’s interests into account when dealing with trade or national security pacts,” she said on Facebook, adding that such remarks “will give Taiwan confidence.”

The delegation, which arrived in the US on Monday and is to return today, also includes Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), Lu Yu-ling (呂玉玲), Lin Li-chan (林麗蟬) and Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), as well as DPP legislators Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) and Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲).

Yu said was is a good time to visit the US, following the enactment of the Taiwan Travel Act by the US Congress and the completion of the new American Institute in Taiwan compound in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖).

The delegation visited pro-Taiwan US lawmakers, including Senator Cory Gardner, chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy, and Representative Ed Royce, chairman of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, as well as other government officials.

US lawmakers who share the same values and ideals as Taiwan have become long-term friends, proposed important bills to support Taiwan and spoken up for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, despite the unpredictability of US President Donald Trump, Yu said.

“They are fully aware of all the issues related to Taiwan and support Taiwan. They are strong allies and partners,” she said.

The delegation voiced concern about the ongoing trade war between the US and China, as well as US tariffs on Taiwanese aluminum makers, to US lawmakers and government officials, she added.

Most US lawmakers support free trade and are willing to invite Taiwan to participate in regional trade integration efforts, Lin Li-chan wrote on Facebook.

However, under Trump’s conservative economic policy, “we and they still have a lot to do,” she said.