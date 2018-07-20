Cabinet tells localities to stop using labor brokers

Staff writer, with CNA

Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka yesterday urged local governments to follow Premier William Lai’s (賴清德) direction to stop contracting brokers to hire contract workers within two years and instead allow all central agencies to directly recruit workers.

Speaking at a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei, Kolas, who was inaugurated on Monday, said that local governments should join in the effort to better protect the rights of such workers.

Kolas on Wednesday announced Lai’s decision to roll out the policy in 2020 to better protect the rights and interests of government contract workers, who are usually employed in areas such as forestry management and protection, forest surveying, lab testing and experimentation, national park patrols and cultural site maintenance.

Eighty percent of government contract workers are under the direct supervision of government agencies, while the division of labor and assignment of responsibility are managed by government agencies and labor brokers, Kolas said.

Lai has decided that current contracts with agencies would not be renewed when they expire in two years, Kolas said.

Instead, the premier has instructed agencies to assemble their own recruitment teams, which are to hire contract workers and ensure their rights and interests in accordance with the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), she added.

Lai believes that the change would lead to a better working environment for contract workers, which is in line with President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) labor policy, Kolas said.

In the first quarter of this year, 7,238 government contract workers were hired through labor brokers, with the Council of Agriculture acquiring the largest share (2,638), followed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (845), the Ministry of Labor (754), the Ministry of Justice (712), the Ministry of Education (710) and the Ministry of Culture (305).