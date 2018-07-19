Quemoy music festival to begin on Wednesday

Staff writer, with CNA

This year’s Quemoy International Music Festival is to take place from Wednesday next week to Aug. 4, featuring popular singers and promising new stars, the Kinmen County Government said.

Four concerts are each to begin at 7pm at Houhu Seashore Park in the county’s Kinning Township (金寧), the Kinmen Recreation and Tourism Department said in a statement on Friday last week.

Quemoy was chosen last year for the name of the festival to attract young people because of its pronunciation, the department said.

Kinmen was formerly known as Quemoy, the name given to the island by Portuguese sailors who arrived in the 15th and 16th centuries, it said.

Jeannie Hsieh (謝金燕), a singer-songwriter and actress known for her music that combines techno and hip-hop, is to perform at the July 25 opening concert. She is to perform several songs with other artists in Mandarin and Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese).

Mandopop singer Rachel Liang (梁文音), from an Aboriginal tribe in Kaohsiung, and Chinese-Malaysian Kimberley Chen (陳芳語) from Australia are to headline concerts on July 28 and Aug. 1 respectively.

Chan Ya-wen (詹雅雯), a Hoklo-language pop singer and songwriter who won the Golden Melody Award for Best Dialect Female Artist in 2008, is to headline the final concert on Aug. 4.