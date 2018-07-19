Tate Gallery nude exhibition opens at Kaohsiung museum

Staff writer, with CNA

A Tate Gallery touring exhibition featuring nudes opened on Saturday last week at the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts.

The exhibition titled “Nude: Masterpieces from Tate” is to run until Oct. 28 and features nude paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings and photography from the collection of one of the most renowned art museums in the UK.

It has been shown in a number of countries, including New Zealand, Australia, Japan and South Korea, the museum said.

The exhibition includes 124 pieces from the Tate collection that span from the end of the 18th century to the present by more than 60 world-famous artists, including Auguste Rodin, J.M.W. Turner, Auguste Renoir, Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso, the museum’s Web site said.

The works are displayed under eight themes: the historical nude, the private nude, the modern nude, real and surreal bodies, the erotic nude, paint as flesh, body politics and the vulnerable body, the museum said.

It is the first time the gallery has cooperated with a major museum in Taiwan, Tate National and International Initiatives head Judith Nesbitt said, while museum curator Lee Yu-ling (李玉玲) said she is delighted to see the pieces on display after a year-long effort.

Tickets cost NT$280 for adults and half price for people older than 65. Students and those who pay with Taishin International Bank credit cards are entitled to a NT$30 discount, while children under six may enter for free.