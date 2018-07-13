Seven centers to train Aboriginal language teachers

Staff writer, with CNA

Seven universities are to launch courses to certify at least 210 teachers of Taiwanese Aboriginal languages in cooperation with the Council of Indigenous Peoples, the council said on Tuesday.

A decline in the native language skills of Aborigines, especially among younger generations, makes it imperative for the council to nurture teachers and make classes more accessible, council Minister Icyang Parod said in a statement.

Aborigines older than 60 speak their languages of origin well, but native language proficiency among those aged 40 to 60 has deteriorated and that among people under 40 years old is worrisome, the minister said.

The council is teaming up with universities in seven regions to set up Aboriginal language centers, which are to train teachers and spur public interest in Aboriginal tongues, the statement said.

Under the Indigenous Language Development Act (原住民族語言發展法), Aborigines who participate in national examinations for civil servant positions that are reserved for them and for grants to study abroad will be required to be certified as proficient in Aboriginal languages by June 2020.

The legislation also requires that civil servants whose duties concern Aboriginal affairs, and who are not certified, study Aboriginal languages for a specified number of hours each year as determined by the council.