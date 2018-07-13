Jeffrey Koo Jr applies to lift travel restrictions

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Former CTBC Financial Holding Co vice chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr (辜仲諒) has filed an application to lift the travel restrictions imposed on him by the Taiwan High Court, so that he can travel with the nation’s baseball team to next month’s Asian Games in Jakarta.

The Taipei District Court found Koo guilty of financial irregularities and sentenced him to nine years in prison in 2010.

Investigations found that Koo and senior CTBC executives set up offshore shell company Red Fire Development Ltd (紅火公司) to pocket profits of more than US$30 million in illegal transactions.

Koo made the request on Wednesday at an appeal hearing for the case.

Koo became Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA) — Taiwan’s baseball governing body — chairman last month.

Sports officials yesterday announced that the nation would send 588 athletes to compete in 36 categories in Jakarta.

“As CTBA chairman, I would like to head up the baseball team for the Asian Games, where I would get to meet baseball officials from other nations and be able to invite them to visit Taiwan and take part in our tournaments,” Koo said.