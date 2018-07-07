Taiwan, UK agency sign environmental research agreement

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Science and Technology on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the UK’s leading public investor in environmental science to promote exchanges in environmental research.

The MOU was signed by Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Su Fong-chin (蘇芳慶) and Natural Environment Research Council chief executive Duncan Wingham at Taiwan’s representative office in London, the ministry said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the institutions are to work together to research extracting benefits from natural resources, restoring damaged environments and managing environmental change, the statement said, adding that this is to be achieved through mutual visits by scientists, research exchanges, equipment sharing, and organizing seminars and forums.

Protecting the environment is a global issue, the ministry said, adding that it requires research by experts in multiple fields around the globe to find pragmatic solutions.

The signing of the MOU is expected to help enhance research standards in the natural sciences in both nations, the ministry said.

Through collaboration, Wingham said he believes the two sides would be able to develop more effective research tools to find solutions to global environment-related issues.

The council is the UK’s main agency for funding and managing research, training and knowledge exchange in atmospheric, Earth, biological, terrestrial and aquatic sciences.