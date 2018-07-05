Aspiring online celebrities quit for normal jobs: 104

Staff writer, with CNA

The vast majority of people who try to become Internet celebrities in Taiwan fail to earn a decent income and eventually quit their pursuit of fame to seek a regular job, said 104 Corp, which operates online recruitment agency 104 Job Bank.

A survey of 315 former and current Internet celebrities who are members of the job bank found that 96.5 percent could barely support themselves with the income they made through social media.

Nearly 70 percent abandoned their pursuit of fame just nine months after getting into online streaming or social blogging, it found.

Almost 60 percent of the Internet celebrities were younger than 25, and three-quarters of them were women, the survey found.

The median income of the respondents from YouTube or blogging was NT$30,000 per month, about the same as the starting pay for new hires in the local job market, 104 Job Bank public affairs department manager Chang Ya-hui (張雅惠) said.

Of the about 3 percent of respondents who have been able to make a decent living as Internet celebrities in Taiwan, most were young models or online show hosts, Chang said.

Earning a living as an online celebrity or blogger is difficult due to fierce competition in the field, she said.

To succeed, people must have an open and flexible mind, produce insightful content, have an area of expertise, understand consumers’ needs and grasp marketing concepts, she added.