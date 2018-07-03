Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HOLIDAYS

Officials confirm 115 days

The number of holidays and weekends next year will total 115 days, including six long weekends lasting three days or longer, a calendar released yesterday by the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration showed. The six extended public holidays are the Lunar New Year holiday (Feb. 2 to Feb. 10) and the weekends following 228 Peace Memorial Day (Feb. 28 to March 3), Children’s Day and Tombsweeping Festival (April 4 to April 7), Dragon Boat Festival (June 7 to June 9), Mid-Autumn Festival (Sept. 13 to Sept. 15) and Double Ten National Day (Oct. 10 to Oct. 13), the calendar showed. Feb. 7 during the Lunar New Year holiday falls on a Thursday, so the following Friday would be included in the nine-day public holiday. The previous Saturday, Jan. 26, would normally be a makeup day, but as that coincides with the national General Scholastic Ability Test, the administration will use Jan. 19 as an official makeup day, an official said.

RAILWAYS

THSR to reach 500m riders

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) expects to welcome its 500 millionth passenger near the end of this month, the company said yesterday, adding that a series of events would be held to celebrate the occasion. As of Sunday, about 496 million tickets had been sold since the high-speed rail started operations on Jan. 5, 2007, it said. To celebrate the milestone, THSRC said it would reward the 500 millionth passenger with a year of unlimited free rides. The two preceding passengers, as well as the following two would win high-speed rail vacation packages of their choice, including free hotels and business class round-trip train tickets, the company said. The railway transported an average of 173,000 passengers each day during the first six months of the year, up 5 percent from the same period last year, the company said.

EARTHQUAKES

Temblors strike together

Two earthquakes registering magnitude 4.6 and magnitude 4.5 struck simultaneously within several kilometers of each other off the coast of Chiayi at 3:26pm yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said. The epicenter of the magnitude 4.6 earthquake was at sea about 19.8km east of Chiayi County Hall at a depth of 12.1km, while the other temblor was at sea about 20.2km east of the county hall at a depth of 8.9km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said. The intensity of the two earthquakes was highest in Chiayi City and Dapu Township (大埔) in Chiayi County, where they measured 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale. The temblors could be felt in other places in central and southern Taiwan, with the intensity ranging from 1 to 3.

CRIME

Suspected money mule held

A Malaysian national visiting Taiwan has been arrested on suspicion of working as money mules for a fraud ring, the Tainan City Police Department said on Saturday. Lin Yun-hao (林雲豪), head of the department’s fourth precinct, said that his team on Friday received a tipoff about a suspicious person withdrawing NT$105,800 from an ATM at a local convenience store. The suspect, surnamed Yen (顏), 25, was detained for questioning by police that day and confessed that he had been hired through a contact in Malaysia to smuggle money out of Taiwan, police said. Yen is a tour bus driver in Malaysia and wanted to make extra money on the side to supplement his unstable income, police quoted him as saying.