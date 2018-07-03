Taitung air base to hold open day to mark start of war

Staff writer, with CNA

Taitung Air Force Base is to hold an open day on Saturday next week to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Republic of China (ROC) Air Force, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday.

The event is to last from 8:30am to 8:30pm and would be used to mark the 81st anniversary of the Marco Polo Bridge Incident (七七事變), ministry spokesman Major General Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) said at a news conference.

The battle between ROC and Japanese forces on July 7, 1937, is seen as the beginning of Japan’s full invasion of China, which led to the eight-year Second Sino-Japanese War.

The highlight of the open day is to be an air show featuring flybys by F-16, Mirage 2000 and F-5F warplanes, C-130 transport aircraft and locally made Indigenous Defense Fighters.

The air force’s Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team would carry out aerial stunts with its AT-3 jet trainers, the ministry said, adding that on the ground, aircraft, including fighters and transport planes, would be on display.

There would also be song and dance performances, the ministry said in a press release.

Visitors would be required to show identification and must be ROC citizens, the ministry said.

Foreign national caregivers accompanying senior citizens should present their passports and Alien Resident Certificates, the ministry said.

Foreigners married to ROC citizens are also required to bring identification and must be accompanied by their spouse, it said.

Other foreign nationals wishing to attend the event must apply in advance, the ministry said, adding that Chinese nationals and residents of Hong Kong and Macau would not be allowed on the base.

The use of camera-equipped drones at the open day is prohibited for national security reasons, it said.