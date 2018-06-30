THE ranks 31 local universities among 250 best in Asia

Staff writer, with CNA in LONDON

Thirty-one Taiwanese universities were on Wednesday named among the best Asian universities in an annual ranking by London-based Times Higher Education (THE), five more than last year.

The highest-ranked Taiwanese institution was National Taiwan University, which fell four places from last year to 37th, while seven others ranked among the top 100.

The Asia University Rankings 2018 include more than 250 higher education institutions in 38 nations in the region covering East Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The seven other Taiwanese universities are National Tsing Hua University (50th), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (56th), National Chiao Tung University (67th), National Cheng Kung University (77th), China Medical University (88th), National Taiwan Normal University (91st) and Taipei Medical University (98th).

Japan is the most represented nation with 89 universities on the list, with the University of Tokyo the highest among them in 12th place, while China took second with 63 universities.

Other nations with a strong presence are Australia (35 universities), Taiwan (31), South Korea (27) and Thailand (10).

The top 10 universities are National University of Singapore, Tsinghua University (China), Peking University (China), the University of Melbourne (Australia), the University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), Australian National University, the University of Queensland and the Chinese University of Hong Kong.