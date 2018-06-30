Smart recognition research center opened in Yunlin

By Chan Shih-hung and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A smart recognition services and industry research center on Thursday opened its doors in Yunlin County and is tasked with developing applied smart recognition technology.

The Ministry of Education has awarded National Yunlin University of Science and Technology NT$40 million (US$1.31 million) in subsidies to establish an applied medical technology program.

The center was funded under the government’s higher-education deep cultivation program, which aims to boost the competitiveness and research capabilities of Taiwanese universities, ministry Director of Technological and Vocational Eduction Yang Yu-hui (楊玉惠) said.

Facial recognition and its application is among the center’s many research topics, she said, adding that the technology has commercial potential in security management systems and baby monitors.

The center’s work would improve the employment prospects of the university’s students and help them start businesses, she said.

The establishment of the center is both an occasion for celebration and a solemn responsibility, university president Yang Neng-shu (楊能舒) said, adding that smart technology is crucial for the nation’s economic development.

Taiwan’s academic researchers and companies already possess the know-how, but the challenge is realizing the technology’s potential by developing services and products, he said.

The research center has great commercial potential, Industrial Technology Research Institute Commercialization and Industry Service Center head Liu Chia-ming (劉佳明) said.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Smart Recognition Industry Alliance was established in the county yesterday.

The group includes the Taiwan Image Processing and Pattern Recognition Society, the Taiwan Association for Web Intelligence Consortium, the Information Industry Service Association of Taiwan and other research associations, universities and industry groups.

The event was attended by representatives from the Yunlin Technology Industrial Park and Central Taiwan Science Park.

The group is to create a cooperative platform to promote research and the internationalization of the technology sector, alliance officials said.