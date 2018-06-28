Jeffrey Mindich, 17 others gain citizenship approval

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of the Interior on Tuesday approved the applications of 18 foreign professionals to become Republic of China citizens, including radio and TV announcer Jeffrey Mindich.

They are among 50 foreign professionals in six fields — including science and technology, education and economics — to have been granted citizenship after five rounds of screenings, the ministry said in a statement.

Under the Nationality Act (國籍法) certain categories of foreigners seeking citizenship are not required to renounce their original nationalities, and are eligible to participate in part of Taiwan’s political process and various welfare benefits once they have earned citizenship.

Taiwan welcomes foreigners highly skilled in sports, arts and culture, and other areas such as religion, democracy and human rights, to become naturalized citizens.

Department of Household Registration Affairs Director Wanda Chang (張琬宜) said she hopes more foreign professionals will apply for citizenship.

Mindich, who worked for International Community Radio Taipei (ICRT) for many years, won a Golden Bell for his achievements in introducing Taiwanese culture to foreign audiences.

Others include a Thai woman who helps select tour guides, an Australian man in the wireless telecommunication industry and an Indonesian whose language ability in Chinese, English and Indonesian makes him an important contributor to the government’s New Southbound Policy, the ministry said.

Also on the list are a German professor, whose works on philosopher Immanuel Kant have been translated into Chinese and Korean, a South African artist who has helped with arts education, and an American who is a senior editor and publisher.

Those interested in becoming citizens can visit the ministry’s Web site (www.ris.gov.tw/763) to learn more.