Doctor says contact lenses cannot slip behind the eyeball

By Chen Chien-chih and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A contact lens cannot slip behind the eyeball and people should by not try using their fingers to retrieve a lost lens, Taichung-based Asia University Hospital Department of Ophthalmology director Liang Chung-ling (梁中玲) said on Monday.

Contact lenses often become stuck in the eye after excessive rubbing or if a mistake was made while attempting to remove a lens, she said, adding that while unnerving, people do not need to panic about the lens moving behind the eyeball, as it is an anatomical impossibly.

The surface and front of the eyeball and the interiors of the eyelids comprise an anatomical compartment that is separate from the eye’s internal structure and the brain, Liang said.

Lost contact lenses are confined to the folds of the pocket-like space, she added.

People trying to remove a stuck contact lens should apply artificial tears or medical saline solution and gently message the eyelid until the lens returns to the correct position, Liang said.

Putting fingers directly on the eyeball risks injuring the cornea and infection, she said, adding that people who panic after losing a contact lens are likely to severely scratch their eyeball.

People who are having trouble recovering their contact lens should consult an ophthalmologist for assistance and never touch their eyeball, she said.