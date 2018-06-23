Elementary school holds graduation on Hehuanshan

By Cheng Ming-hsiang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Renai Elementary School in Miaoli County’s Gongguan Township (公館) has chosen an unusual way to mark the graduation of its students — by having them ascend the 3,442m Hehuanshan (合歡山).

The 29 graduates spent two days and one night to complete the climb to the top on Wednesday, where school principal Lo Ming-chung (羅明中) presided over the graduation ceremony and conferred diplomas.

The outing was the first time the school incorporated mountain climbing as part of the graduation ceremony, Lo said.

It was an educational experience designed to impart a sense of respect for nature, as well as the spirit to overcome adversity, he added.

To reach the peak, the students trudged through rain, over steep mountain slopes and in low temperatures, which should instill in them confidence to overcome life’s challenges, he said.

The expedition was also an appropriate way to put a memorable finishing touch to the end of their elementary-school experience, he said.

Graduating student Hsu Yun-chieh (徐筠婕) said that although she comes from a rural community, she had never climbed a mountain before the field trip.

She said she almost cried when her teacher said only those who made it to the top would be able to graduate, but three months of physical conditioning and motivation from her peers during the ascent helped allay her fears.

Yang Hsi-yao (楊錫堯), an official at the Miaoli General Affairs Department who represented the county government, said that the graduation ceremony was a unique experience and should help the children in their future endeavors.