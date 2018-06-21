Autopsies conducted after suspected double suicide

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Autopsies were conducted at a New Taipei City morgue on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the suspected double suicide of two teenagers, who allegedly jumped off a building in Banciao District (板橋) on Monday.

The case is being investigated to determine if foul play was involved in the deaths of two 14-year-olds, a boy surnamed Shen (沈) and a girl surnamed Lin (林).

The pair reportedly left suicide notes in their smartphones saying that they were in love, but their parents were against the relationship and that they were also under a lot of stress to do better academically.

“I apologize to my family, but I want to leave this world,” one of the suicide notes said.

Residents on Monday night notified police that the teenagers had apparently jumped off the roof of an apartment building and that their bodies were lying in an alley.

Medics rushed them to the Far Eastern Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Lin’s mother said they knew the two teenagers were in a relationship, but disputed media reports of their opposition to the relationship, saying they had supported the two becoming good friends so that they could study together.

“Suicide cannot solve problems and it is important for people contemplating suicide to seek help,” investigators said, adding that two telephone numbers are available to help anyone needing assistance dealing with personal problems.

Those contemplating suicide could call the Suicide Prevention Center any time at 0800-788995 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995, while the Community Services Center for international residents has a hotline for after-hours counseling at 0932-594578, investigators said.