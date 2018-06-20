Center saving endangered wild animals since 1993

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

The Endemic Species Research Institute’s Wildlife First Aid Station has since 1993 been providing emergency medical care for endangered animals found across the nation.

The station in Nantou County was the first public shelter for sick or wounded wild animals. It has since then become the nation’s foremost veterinarian and scientific research center, tasked with giving critical medical care and shelter to recovering endangered animals.

The station is equipped with a full complement of modern facilities, including veterinary consulting rooms, X-ray machines, a surgical wing, an animal kitchen and an inpatient ward.

Animals in the center’s care are meticulously documented by species, gender, age, weight, time of discovery, condition at the time of discovery, origin, place of discovery, symptoms, type of ailment and medical outcome, veterinarian Chan Fang-tse (詹芳澤) said.

The data are useful for veterinary purposes and for tracking the distribution of animal populations, he said.

The center treats 500 to 600 animals per year, about 35 to 40 percent of which make full recoveries and are released back into the wild, while 10 percent are sheltered permanently, Chan said.

More than 40 percent die while under the center’s care, including those that are terminally ill and sent to the center for euthanasia, he said, adding that the remaining animals receive long-term medical treatment.

The staff has to handle all manner of endangered mammals, birds and reptiles, a job for which few vets are prepared, he said.

“Animal medicine does not have the specialized disciplines and equipment that human medicine has, so most vets here have to receive additional training and learn on the job,” Chan said.

The station has a staff of 19 in charge of trauma medicine, rehabilitation, shelter management, research and public education, he said.

Since winter is not the breeding season for most wild animals, they are less likely to sustain injuries, so the staff consider winter to be their unofficial slow season, he said.

However, the center has during the winter received migratory birds — such as black-faced spoonbills — that have been poisoned, while research, care and rehabilitation take place year-round, he added.

One of the main requirements for prospective employees is to be comfortable with rural life, flexible with scheduling work days and to have a passion for caring for wild animals, Chan said.

The center’s starting salary of NT$30,000 per month is lower than what most veterinary clinics offer, and dealing with many kinds of animals on a regular basis is challenging, so passion for aiding wild animals is critical, he said.

The center’s research is funded on a project-by-project basis, which helps give a clarity of purpose, he said.

The staff often glean valuable scientific data from the center’s work and their experiences are often featured in life education for children, Chan added.