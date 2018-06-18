Turtle eggs hatch in Neiliao Wetlands as efforts pay off

By Yu Chao-fu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Two eggs from a clutch laid by a golden thread turtle, which is endemic to the Neiliao Wetlands (內寮濕地), hatched on Saturday, a sign that conservation measures to boost the species’ population is starting to bear fruit, volunteers in the area said.

April last year was a sad time for conservation efforts, as a female turtle seeking a suitable place to lay her legs was run over by traffic, Keelung Wild Birds Society president Shen Chin-feng (沈錦豐) said.

The accident prompted society volunteers to place traffic signs near the wetlands’ entrance to warn drivers of turtles crossing the road, a first in the nation.

The baby turtles that hatched on Saturday were taken by society volunteers for observation, and would be released back to the wild when deemed suitable, Shen said.

The society had thought that the clutch of eggs were unfertilized, because the last time the volunteers had checked, all the turtles in the wetlands seemed to be female, Shen said.

We are glad to be proven wrong, Shen and other volunteers said, adding that the society has redoubled its efforts to care for the turtles and drive off wild dogs and other animals.

While the turtles are found in higher numbers in Taiwan than elsewhere and are not considered endangered or protected under the law, they are listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Shen said.

The local population of golden thread turtles has gradually declined due to the increasing population of red-eared sliders — a species that has invaded many areas after being released by pet owners.

The number of golden thread turtles might drop further if conservation measures are not taken, Shen said.

The group urged drivers in Keelung’s Anle District (安樂) to be mindful of the traffic signs and slow down for the turtles, which might be roaming about the streets.