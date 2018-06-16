Negligent homicide indictments for Yun Men Tsui Ti builders

Staff writer, with CNA

The developer of the Yun Men Tsui Ti (雲門翠堤) complex in Hualien has been indicted for 14 deaths caused by the building’s collapse in the wake of a Feb. 6 earthquake, the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday.

Liu Ying-lin (劉英麟), along with architect Yu Te-jung (游德榮) and civil engineer Chen Chen-hsiang (陳禎祥), were charged with negligent homicide following a four-month investigation.

Liu, who is not a licensed developer and lacks any professional construction skills, took charge of the construction project in the hopes of making large profits, prosecutors said.

He employed Yu to design and oversee the construction, but the complex was built with inferior materials, they said, adding that Liu also asked Chen to sign a structural computation statement.

Due to the building’s poor construction, part of it collapsed eight seconds after the magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hualien, killing 14 Beauty Inn Hotel guests and building residents, prosecutors said.

The operators of a hot pot restaurant and the hotel, both of whom had made alterations to their properties, were not indicted, as the modifications did not affect the quake resistance of the building.