Second skipped bail this month prompts police investigation

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The New Taipei District Court yesterday approved an arrest warrant for a man who skipped bail while under indictment for allegedly marketing counterfeit Rosuvastatin (also known as Crestor), a cholesterol-reducing drug.

Pan Chun-ta (潘駿達), 40, on Thursday failed to appear for a trial hearing and did not report to police, prosecutors said.

Pan allegedly made about NT$69 million (US$2.3 million) over two years by making and selling counterfeit versions of the drug, prosecutors said.

Pan colluded with three others to import materials from China to produce counterfeit Rosuvastatin at a facility in New Taipei City’s Sijhih District (汐止) starting in 2015, they said.

After being charged with contravening the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法), he was in February released on NT$1 million bail.

Bailiffs on Thursday inquired into Pan’s whereabouts and found that he had failed to report to Sijhih police once a month.

The case was the second this month in which a local police unit failed to alert judicial authorities about a suspect breaking the terms of their bail agreement.

Earlier this month, Ching Fu Shipbuilding Co vice chairman Chen Wei-chih (陳偉志) failed to appear for trial and is suspected of having fled Taiwan to evade prosecution.

Chen’s father, company chairman Chen Ching-nan (陳慶男), was later detained after failing to pay his NT$100 million bail.

Prosecutors have charged the Chens with fraud, breaches of trust and contravening the Banking Act (銀行法) by using forged documents to obtain a NT$20.5 billion syndicated loan from nine domestic lenders in 2016.

Chen Wei-chih was ordered to report daily to Kaohsiung police, but he had not done so since May 5, city court officials said.

Prosecutors in New Taipei City and Kaohsiung said they would investigate to determine if local police were negligent or colluded with the defendants.