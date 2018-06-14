Police seize ketamine after arresting alleged supplier

Staff writer, with CNA

A man suspected of supplying drugs to dealers was arrested in Chiayi and 28kg of ketamine was seized, the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau said on Tuesday.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of NT$22 million (US$736,771), were found in the suspect’s car and his home during a raid last week carried out by a special task force, said Chu Chung-cheng (朱忠政), deputy head of the bureau’s Chiayi station.

Investigators learned of a drug trafficking operation in Chiayi and Changhua counties after receiving a tip-off received earlier in the year, Chu said, adding that the suspect, identified only by the surname Lai (賴), was allegedly assigned to supply dealers after picking up the drugs at secret locations at amusement arcades, hot spring resorts and hotels.

Investigators learned that Lai planned to make a drug drop in Chiayi City earlier this month and they reported the case to the Chiayi District Prosecutors’ Office, Chu said.

A special task force comprising Chiayi police and investigators from the bureau’s Chiayi, Changhua and Yunlin stations was formed to deal with the case, and Lai was arrested on Tuesday last week while traveling on Provincial Highway 82, Chu said.

Five kilograms of ketamine were found in Lai’s car, and another 23kg, disguised in packets of coffee and tea, were seized at his home in Changhua, Chu said.

Prosecutors have the court’s permission to detain Lai, Chu said, adding that Chiayi County investigators would continue to look for the ring leaders.