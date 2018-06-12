Mayor sets up Taipei Dome committee

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday confirmed that the city government has set up a Taipei Dome coordination committee to assist in the project’s negotiations, but added that the city would not let the project continue without completing legal procedures.

The Taipei Dome project was halted by the Taipei Department of Urban Development in May 2015, after Ko took office, as contractor Farglory Group was accused of violating safety standards and making unauthorized changes.

Taipei mayoral candidates campaigning for November’s elections have criticized Ko as being incapable of solving the suspended project.

Farglory suddenly withdrew from an April 3 design review meeting a few days before it was due to be held, and local Chinese-language media on Sunday evening reported that the company had requested the Taipei Department of Sports to set up a coordination committee to clear up doubts on regulations.

“We will not make it hard for them [Farglory], but we cannot let them easily pass requirements and issue a construction permit just because the election is getting closer,” Ko told reporters before attending a talk at the Global Startup Talents at Taipei event yesterday morning.

If Farglory needs administrative assistance or the clarification of regulations, then those things must be addressed, he said, adding that he has told officials to do what must be done in accordance with the law.

Asked if he is worried that the project, having been suspended three years, will affect his chances for re-election this year, Ko said he has considered whether he should explain all the conditions involved in the case, but decided that complaining was useless.

Asked if coordination between all parties involved has failed and needs arbitration, Ko said: “Usually coordination comes before arbitration and is followed by judicial procedures, so we will conform to the contract and try to negotiate as much as we can.”

Democratic Progressive Party mayoral nominee Pasuya Yao (姚文智) yesterday said Ko is just trying to stall the project until the end of his term, but the only way to solve the case is by “replacing Farglory and the mayor.”