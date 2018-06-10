Taiwan News Quick Takes

Staff writer, with CNA

SOUTH KOREA

Program to boost tourism

A reciprocal entry program between Taiwan and South Korea, scheduled to begin at the end of the month, is expected to boost the number of visitors between the two countries, Korean Mission in Taipei Deputy Representative Park Kijun said. Taiwanese travelers should expect to see their waiting time cut significantly when entering South Korea, while South Korean travelers would enjoy the same preferential status, Park said. The automated immigration program is expected to boost tourism between Taiwan and South Korea, Park said, adding that he believes the number of visitors between the two nations will top 2 million this year. According to data compiled by the Tourism Bureau, South Korean arrivals in Taiwan last year topped 1.05 million, while arrivals in South Korea from Taiwan totaled 888,526. The reciprocal electronic immigration clearance program comes after the US Global Entry program for Republic of China passport holders and Taiwan’s e-gate program for travelers from the US went into effect Nov. 1 last year.

RESCUE

Lost mountain hikers found

Eight migrant workers from the Philippines were rescued from a mountain range in central Taiwan after the hikers lost their way deep into a forest late on Friday, the Taichung Fire Department said yesterday. The seven men and one woman had earlier that day set off on a trail on Tangmadan Mountain (唐麻丹山) in Guguan (谷關), a popular trekking site on the Central Cross-Island Highway (Provincial Highway No. 8) in Taichung. Firefighters received a call for help on the 119 hotline from the group at about 8:39pm, the department said. Through coordinates on the hikers’ cellphones, a search team managed to find them one hour later about 200m from the trail entrance. No injuries were reported, the department said, adding that the group had failed to take flashlights for the hike and lost their way after night fell. The rescuers provided them with food and water, and they were later taken to a police station in Guguan. The department called on people to be well prepared with food and water when venturing into the mountains, and to pack proper gear such as maps, mobile navigational aids and flashlights.

MILITARY

Annual drills deemed success

The annual Han Kuang live-fire military exercises ended on Friday with all objectives having been met, Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said. Yen praised the various military units that took part in the five days of drills and said that they had successfully demonstrated that the military has the ability to defend the nation. The military showed that it could create multiple dilemmas for the enemy, and that it has the ability to defeat an enemy along the coast, Yen said. A series of live-fire drills were held in the northern, central and southern regions from Monday, after a string of computer-simulated war games were conducted from April 30 to May 4. A joint anti-airborne exercise conducted on Thursday at Taichung’s Ching Chuan Kang Air Base to test the military’s ability to repel an attempted landing by the enemy was one of the most successful operations that he could remember, Yen said. Military units were able to utilize civilian and military resources, Yen said, adding that these resources have to be used effectively to be more successful in combat.