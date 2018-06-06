Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

Divorces highest since 2012

There were 54,439 couples who divorced last year, the most since 2012 and up 589 couples from 2016, Ministry of the Interior statistics showed. The median length of the marriages was seven-and-a-half years. A total of 18,454 couples (33.9 percent) divorced within five years of their marriage, while 11,737 couples (21.56 percent) stayed married between five and nine years. Couples were less likely to divorce when their marriage lasted more than 10 years. About one in five marriages that ended in divorce last year (19.81 percent) were between a Taiwanese and a foreign national, the statistics showed.

‘Father of Irwin mango’ dies

Cheng Han-chih (鄭罕池), the “father of the Irwin mango,” passed away on Friday last week at the age of 89. He was estimated to have died at about 9:30am while taking a nap after breakfast, the Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) reported online on Saturday. Cheng, born in 1929, was a native of what was called Tamai Villiage (玉井), Tainan Prefecture during the Japanese colonial era. Premier William Lai (賴清德) on Sunday said on Facebook that more than 50 years ago, Cheng imported 100 Irwin mango saplings from the US, but only four survived the severe frost the next year. Cheng did not give up, but worked even harder to find innovative ways to resolve pest and marketing issues, Lai wrote, adding that he shared his knowledge with other farmers and helped make the Irwin mango popular. The red mango is nicknamed the “ruby of summer” in Taiwan. In 2011, Lai, who was then Tainan mayor, presented Cheng with a special award in recognition of his efforts to promote the mango and his selfless dedication to local farmers.