Taipei mayor’s wife threatens suit over talk show remarks

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) wife, Peggy Chen (陳佩琪), a pediatrician at Taipei Municipal Hospital, said she would file a lawsuit against a TV station, a political talk show host and a lawyer for saying that an asset declaration filed by Ko and herself contained money received from unknown sources, if they do not apologize within a week.

Chen on Monday said on Facebook that she has commissioned a lawyer to send a legal attest letter to SET-TV, talk show host Chen Fei-chuan (陳斐娟) and lawyer Tseng Chin-yuan (曾勁元) to ask them to apologize for remarks they made on an episode of Chen Fei-chuan’s show broadcast on May 25.

Chen Fei-chuan and Tseng claimed that savings of NT$22.67 million (US$760,356) in the couple’s assets declared to the Control Yuan in 2015 were from unknown sources, she said, adding that in addition to issuing a public apology, they should also make a donation to charity.

Peggy Chen said she filed an asset declaration with a district office when Ko declared his intention to run for mayor in 2014 and another asset declaration with the Control Yuan in March 2015 after Ko became mayor, adding that she has written the couple’s asset declarations the past three years.

She said she wrote a message on SET-TV’s Facebook page on May 27 to protest and received a text message from Chen Fei-chuan asking her to appear on the show to explain.

Ko yesterday said he would have only complained if the remarks were against him, but his wife manages their assets, so the allegations irritated her, adding that she has a strong personality, so he would try to communicate to her that there are too many false claims reported by the media and that filing a lawsuit for each would be a never-ending endeavor.

Ko also complained about rumors that he would run for president with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) and claims by his former campaign director, Yao Li-ming (姚立明), that he falsely reported campaign spending in 2014.