Taiwan Tech Arena aims to attract start-ups

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Tech Arena start-up development center yesterday opened at the Taipei Arena, aimed at attracting start-ups from around the world that are developing artificial intelligence and Internet of Things applications.

The center aims to cultivate at least 100 start-ups annually — mainly focused on artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and software applications — by linking local entrepreneurs with US and European business incubators, Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) told a news conference at the launch.

While it would take another two weeks to finish installing hardware at the center, 15 start-ups have already moved in, he said.

The ministry has budgeted NT$100 million (US$3.4 million) per year to maintain the center, while aggregate investment from foreign incubators is expected to more than double, he added.

Taiwan has played an essential role in the world’s technological advancement over the past few decades, but its rate of technological innovation is relatively slow, Chen said, adding that the nation must soon join the international innovation ecosystem.

Several foreign representatives expressed their support for the center at its launch.

France and Taiwan have vibrant technological development, but the “only hurdle is that the [two] ecosystems don’t know each other enough,” French Office in Taipei Director Benoit Guidee said, adding that the center’s establishment demonstrates that France-Taiwan cooperation has reached a new milestone.

Israel and Taiwan share many things in common, as both are relatively small in size and population, but have managed to survive in a “very unfriendly environment,” Israeli Representative to Taiwan Asher Yarden said, adding that he expects more bilateral collaboration.

The center has partnered with local firms, such as Acer, Chunghwa Telecom and Perobot Co, as well as foreign businesses, including Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon Web Services and Oxford Instruments.

Representatives of Japanese start-ups are to visit the center tomorrow as part of the Infinity Ventures Summit, a Japanese forum that starts in Taipei today and ends on Friday, the Ministry of Science and Technology said.