Lawmakers to vote on pensions in coming weeks

By Tseng Wei-chen / Staff reporter

A provisional session of the Legislative Yuan that is expected to last five weeks starting this week is to focus on a dozen items, including proposed pension cuts for military retirees, motions to unfreeze the budgets of several central government agencies and confirming appointments of three National Communications Commission (NCC) officials, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said.

During the regular legislative session that ended last week, lawmakers passed 73 bills, Ker said, adding that they would move on to several priority bills during the provisional session, including proposed amendments to the Act of Military Service for Officers and Noncommissioned Officers of the Armed Forces (陸海空軍軍官士官服役條例), which deals with their pensions, the Company Act (公司法), the Air Pollution Control Act (空氣汙染防制法) and a proposed public foundation act.

Other bills to be reviewed include proposed amendments to the Urban Renewal Act (都市更新條例), the Renewable Energy Development Act (再生能源發展條例), the Building Act (建築法), the Mining Act (礦業法), the Toxic Chemical Substances Control Act (毒性化學物質管理法), the Act for the Development of the Cultural and Creative Industries (文化創意產業發展法), as well as bills on the designation of national languages, the establishment of a cultural content promotion agency and the management of civic groups, he said.

As all draft articles and amendments need to make their way through cross-caucus negotiations, which can take time, lawmakers would weigh their priorities and complete as many reviews as possible, Ker said.

Committee meetings are to be held to review motions to unfreeze budgets and discuss the NCC officials’ appointments, he added.

Lawmakers are unlikely to find time to review bills dealing with Taiwanese spying for China, which include draft amendments to the National Security Act (國家安全法), the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法) and the Criminal Code, Ker said.

When it comes to pension reforms, there is only one option, but once completed, they would bring the public more happiness and benefit the nation’s economic growth, Ker said.

He urged opposition lawmakers to approach the pension reforms rationally, saying that the earlier they are passed, the sooner the session can end.