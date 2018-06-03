Director donates premiere tickets to disadvantaged

By Tsai Wen-chu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A movie sequel by disabled director Yang Ching (陽靖) premiered in Tainan on Friday, with the director donating 250 tickets to the government so that disadvantaged residents could attend.

Love Clue 2 — Wonderful Relationship (愛情線索2-奇妙關係) deals with insecurities that the female protagonist harbors during her marriage, due to her parents having separated, Yang said.

A Tainan native through and through, Yang said that he had difficulty finding a job after graduating from high school because of a congenital condition that left him with only the ring and pinky fingers on each hand and the big and little toes on each foot.

After Yang filled out more than 100 job applications, a computer company agreed to hire him as a cleaner. He readily accepted.

Yang recognized the business opportunities in the burgeoning inkjet cartridge market, and was worth more than NT$10 million (US$334,851) by the age of 21.

In 2010, Yang founded the Taiwan Horn Movie company and in 2013 produced his first movie: Love Clue (愛情線索).

Yang donated the movie tickets with the hope that the audience would learn to love and forgive, he said, adding that his actions might also cause the public and the corporate sector to focus more on socially disadvantaged people.

Tainan City Bureau of Social Affairs purchased an additional 250 tickets, which allowed a total of 500 disadvantaged residents to see the movie on Friday and yesterday.