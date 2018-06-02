Students help design four Taipei routes for Muslims

Staff writer, with CNA

A Muslim students’ association at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology is helping the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism develop Muslim-friendly itineraries around the city.

International Muslim Student Association secretary Novi Irmania, a 28-year-old Indonesian student, on Tuesday said that the group hopes to review travel opportunities so that Muslim visitors could have a better idea of how they can enjoy the city while meeting their religious needs in Taipei.

Irmania and five other members worked with and Taipei officials to design four routes that offer a mixture of Taipei experiences.

One suggested destination is Daan Forest Park, she said.

“For Taiwanese it might be just a park, but for us it’s an excellent place to get close to nature and religion” as the Taipei Grand Mosque is within walking distance of the park, she said.

One itinerary features Beitou District (北投), with stops at hot springs, Beitou public library — a prominent “green building” and Yangmingshan National Park.

Hot spring culture means something different to Indonesians from what it does for Taiwanese or Japanese, as many religious Muslim women prefer to wear special swimming suits in public hot springs, even if the springs are all-female, she said.

Some private hot springs are now halal-certified, she added.

Chueh Yu-ling (闕玉玲), a department section head, said the project is the city’s first attempt to reach out to Muslims through a student-oriented campaign.

“We hope to see Taipei through their eyes and will share their findings on social networks,” Chueh said.

The city is preparing a celebration for Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, on June 17 at Daan Forest Park, Chueh said.