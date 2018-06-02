Doctoral graduates fail to land Chunghwa Post jobs

By Chen Yi-chia and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

For the second consecutive year, no one with a doctoral degree has passed Chunghwa Post Co’s recruitment process.

The exams treat all examinees equally, regardless of education level, the postal company said in a statement on Thursday, adding there were 20 people with doctoral degrees among the 29,000 applicants for the 2,000 open positions at the company this year, only three of whom passed the written test.

The company hired 1,483 people who passed and 576 who were on a waiting list, the company said, adding that none of the three people with doctorates made it past the interview stage.

Chunghwa Post last hired people with a doctoral degree in 2015, as 15 doctoral degree holders who applied in 2016 all failed to make it past the written test, company data showed.

Of the 2,000 people with a master’s degree to apply in 2016 and this year, only 196 and 162, respectively, were hired, human resources head Yang Su-chu (楊素珠) said.

Doctoral graduates might not be used to written examination methods, while the removal of English-language proficiency requirements for field personnel and inclusion of traffic safety regulations has greatly cut down the advantage that highly educated people once held, the company said.

The examinations and the process of recruitment adhere to rules laid down in the general recruitment pamphlets, Yang said.

The interview process is the most difficult for examinees, as their ability to express themselves, their reaction speed, personal knowledge and character, as well as their mannerisms and attire are all looked at, Yang added.

One person hired by Chunghwa Post with a master’s degree said that interested candidates should consider the connection between their thesis topic and their prospective job.

If there is a strong relationship, that could leave a good impression with the interviewer, they said.

The level of education of a prospective employee does not affect how stable their work at the company would be, Yang said, adding that employee turnover is considerable, as many employees take other national examinations while working for Chunghwa Post.