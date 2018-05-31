Parents of ‘killer’ suspects: victim’s father

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

As more details emerge from an investigation into the killing and dismemberment of a young woman in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the victim’s father labeled the alleged killer, Chu Chun-ying (朱峻穎), a devil and accused his parents of “helping the devil to cover up the crime.”

A preliminary investigation shows that the 27-year-old woman, surnamed Huang (黃), was killed on Tuesday last week, and that Chu had cut off her head and then chopped her body into 16 parts and buried them in the garden of his Banciao apartment, authorities said.

Prosecutors said that as of yesterday, all the body parts had been found, but Huang’s internal organs were still missing.

Huang’s family said that the two were in a relationship, but that Chu, 28, did not tell Huang that he had been married and divorced.

Investigators said that Chu’s actions the day after the murder showed that he had tried to cover up the crime, contacting his parents and cleaning up the apartment.

However, after learning that the police were on his trail, Chu on Monday apparently committed suicide in an abandoned building.

Huang’s father urged judicial authorities to summon Chu’s parents for questioning, saying that evidence shows that they were accomplices in the cover-up.

Prosecutors have listed Chu’s parents as “persons of interest” in the case.

“My daughter was a strong woman, and she chose to face her situation alone, since she did not want to trouble the family. However, what she was facing was the devil and there were two other people who helped the devil cover up the crime,” Huang’s father said.

He accused Chu’s parents of misleading the police and investigators, which led to delays in uncovering details of the case.

Video footage allegedly shows Chu’s parents arriving at his apartment soon after the murder and helping clean the place, including changing the curtains and taking Chu’s clothing and bedsheets back to their home in Taoyuan for washing.

Huang’s father last week said that Chu’s parents denied seeing him last Tuesday and, when asked about Huang’s whereabouts, were evasive, but that their eyes and facial expression suggested they knew what had happened.

Weng Yao-tang (翁耀堂), a funeral parlor executive who had helped locate the victim’s body parts, yesterday told police that he believed Chu’s parents should be summoned for questioning.

“I was there to help conduct the service for the dead, where Chu hanged himself. Chu’s parents came and as they cried, I overhead Chu’s father said: ‘I told you to come out and face it and not to hide, but you did not listen’ ... I therefore believe that Chu’s parents knew what happened,” Weng was quoted as saying.

Huang was a graduate of National Taiwan University and was working as a translator at an international company.

Friends and associates said Chu had a violent nature and was a member of the Bamboo Union Gang (竹聯幫).

He lived for a few years in the US and on his return, worked as a fitness coach and was said to be a member of the pro-unification Chinese Unity Promotion Party.