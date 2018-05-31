Tsai discusses Taiwan’s workforce with SICA head

By Lee Hsin-fang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday met with Central American Integration System (SICA) secretary-general Vinicio Cerezo to discuss Taiwan’s professional workforce.

Using the analogy of a tailor who measures their customer to make a well-fitting suit, Tsai said that the nation’s skilled workers are well-equipped to meet the individual needs of international trading partners.

During the meeting at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, Tsai talked about the nation’s long-term working relationship with SICA countries, which include 120 joint projects completed over the past 26 years.

Five of the nation’s 18 remaining diplomatic allies are in Central America: Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

The only SICA member that has no diplomatic relationship with the nation is the Dominican Republic, which on April 30 ended its 77-year relationship with Taiwan and established ties with China.

Tsai, who sent a recorded message to the organization on its anniversary in December last year, said that the Taiwan-SICA relationship is very important to the nation and thanked Cerezo for sending his condolences after an earthquake in Hualien County on Feb. 6.

Tsai also praised Cerezo’s efforts when he was president of Guatemala, which she said contributed greatly to peace and stability in Central America.

Cerezo was responsible for the improvement of basic infrastructure in the region and has brought more young people onboard at the organization, she added.

Taiwan’s advantage is in the talent and professionalism of its workforce, Tsai said.

“We are not like a factory that can mass-produce clothes of predetermined measurements, but rather, we are like a highly skilled tailor who can discuss requirements with our client at every step of the way, perfectly tailoring clothes to meet their needs,” she said.

Citing work with Central American farmers and doctors, Tsai said that Taiwanese professionals have made great strides in adapting to the unique needs of the region and they care deeply about the quality of their work.

Moving forward, Taiwan is to remain steadfast in its approach to foreign relations, focusing on reciprocity and mutual benefit, she said, adding that it would also seek to strengthen its exchanges with SICA members, with a focus on sharing experiences.