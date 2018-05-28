Taipei announces road closure for annual air raid drill

Staff writer, with CNA

A section of Hangzhou S Road in Taipei is to be closed for five-and-a-half hours for three days, while all pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the city would be halted for 30 minutes on June 4, as part of an annual air raid drill, the city government said yesterday.

The drill, named Wan An No. 41, is to be held from 1:30pm to 2pm on June 4 in Taipei and several other cities and counties in northern Taiwan.

During the 30-minute period, all road traffic is expected come to a standstill and pedestrians would be required to get off the streets, the taipei City Government said.

The Taipei Mass Rapid Transit and the Maokong Gondola systems would run as normal, but passengers would not be allowed to exit their stations during the drill, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp said.

To test the city’s emergency responses, the section of Hangzhou S Road between Renai and Xinyi roads would be closed from 9:30am to 3pm on May 31, June 1 and June 4, the Taipei Department of Transportation said.

On those days, no vehicles would be allowed onto the specified section of Hangzhou S Road during the five-and-a-half-hour period and parking lots in the area would also be cleared, the department said.

Any contravention of the rules pertaining to the annual Wan An No. 41 exercises would result in a fine of between NT$30,000 and NT$150,000, city officials said, citing Article 25 of the Civilian Defense Act (民防法).