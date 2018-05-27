US says it is disappointed with Burkina Faso switch

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON

The US Department of State on Friday accused China of changing the cross-strait status quo as it expressed disappointment at Burkina Faso’s decision to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which is widely suspected to be due to enticements from Beijing.

“China is altering the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and undermining the framework that has enabled peace, stability, and development for decades,” a department spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement to the media.

“We have a shared interest in international security stability and we are disappointed that Burkina Faso did not take these factors into consideration in its decision to cut ties with Taiwan,” it said.

Taiwan is a vibrant democracy and reliable partner, the spokesperson said, adding that the US would continue to stand with the nation, and conduct cooperative and friendly relations with it in accordance with Washington’s “one-China” policy as set forth in the Three Joint Communiques and the US Taiwan Relations Act.

Burkina Faso on Thursday announced that it was cutting ties with Taiwan based on “the firm desire of the government of Burkina Faso to defend the interests of Burkina Faso and its people in the concert of nations.”

Burkina Faso and China late yesterday announced the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The African nation on Thursday made no direct mention of China, but a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said that Beijing “welcomes Burkina Faso to join in China-Africa friendly cooperation as soon as possible on the basis of the ‘one China’ principle.”

People “should not be surprised” if China establishes diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso one day, the spokesperson said.

Burkina Faso’s decision came after Taiwan lost another diplomatic ally, the Dominican Republic, to Beijing on April 30.

China has been stepping up its efforts to suppress Taiwan internationally since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May 2016.

The loss of Burkina Faso left Taiwan with just 18 diplomatic allies, down from 22 when Tsai took office. Sao Tome and Principe cut ties with Taiwan in December 2016, followed by Panama in June 2017.