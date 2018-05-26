Air force monitors Chinese bombers over Bashi Channel

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan yesterday closely monitored a long-range military drill staged by China, during which Xian H-6K strategic bombers flew over the Bashi Channel, the Air Force Command Headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense said.

Two Chinese aircraft flew over the Bashi Channel, the waterway to the south of Taiwan, at about 4am yesterday and entered the Miyako Strait, which lies between the Japanese islands of Miyako and Okinawa, the air force said in a statement.

The two Xian H-6K strategic bombers were on a long-range air exercise and the air force scrambled F-16 fighter jets to observe them, the statement said.

The air force said it has installed an early warning system that shows every move the Chinese military makes in the region and enables it to respond accordingly.

On Thursday, a Chinese military airplane was seen flying west of the median line of the Taiwan Strait when the air force was engaged in training as part of a rehearsal ahead of the annual Han Kuang military exercise, the largest military drill in Taiwan, which is scheduled for June 4 to June 8.

A military enthusiast who had been using the app Flightradar 24 reported the sighting. The aircraft, believed to be a Shaanxi Y-8 transport aircraft, traveled along the west side of the median line.

The air force said it continues to closely monitor all Chinese military maneuvers and urged the public to remain calm.

China has increased its military activities near Taiwan over the past year, in what is widely seen as an effort to pressure President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).